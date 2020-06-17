Nakimuli Davis-Primer named to American Bar Association’s “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers”

Nakimuli O. Davis-Primer, a shareholder in the Jackson office of Baker Donelson, has been named to the American Bar Association’s (ABA) 2020 “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers.”

The annual award, presented by the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division (YLD), recognizes 40 young lawyers nationally who “exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.”

Ms. Davis-Primer concentrates her practice in the areas of labor and employment and commercial litigation. As part of her employment practice, she partners with clients to create respectful, safe and productive workplaces that comply with federal, state and local law. She counsels and advises employers on day-to-day issues in the workplace; conducts internal investigations of complaints; develops and revises policies, handbooks, and procedures; and creates and conducts training for management and supervisory level employees on various employment-related laws and issues. Ms. Davis-Primer actively advises clients on novel workplace issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including return-to-work considerations and protocols, and on addressing diversity and inclusion issues in the workplace. In her commercial litigation practice, she represents companies on breach of contract, fraud, personal injury and premises liability, and she has represented insurers in bad faith breach of contract cases and declaratory judgment litigation. Ms. Davis-Primer has significant experience defending and representing her clients in employment and commercial issues in various forums including administrative actions as well as federal and state litigation and on appeal.

A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and former Fifth Circuit law clerk for Judge Leslie Southwick, Ms. Davis-Primer has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Mid-South Super Lawyers since 2014 and has been recognized by the National Black Lawyers as a Top 100 Attorney 2015-2019. She was named a Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity in 2017, a fellow in the American Bar Foundation in 2016, and was named to PORTICO 10 by Portico Magazine in 2015. In addition, she is a Barrister in the Charles Clark Inn of Court. Ms. Davis-Primer has received a number of awards for her service to the bar and her community, including being awarded the 2018 Outstanding Service Award by the Capital Area Bar Association, where she has served as chair of the Diversity Committee and currently serves on the board as a director. She currently serves as editor of the Diversity Newsletter and as vice chair of the Diversity Committee at Baker Donelson. Ms. Davis-Primer also regularly presents on employment issues and about diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the practice of law.