Natchez Trace Parkway is reopening some visitor facilities

The Natchez Trace Parkway this week is allowing some access to comfort stations along the parkway, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
Capacity restrictions will be in place and social distancing guidelines must be followed, park officials said.
The parkway features a 444-mile recreational road through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. The National Park Service says it follows the general path of the “Old Natchez Trace,” a travel corridor that was used by American Indians, European settlers and others, according to The National Park Service.
