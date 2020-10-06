National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation will induct 2 notable Jackson State alums

JSU alums Dr. Walter L. Reed and actress Mara Hall have been selected as honorees for the upcoming 2020 National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. Both Reed and Hall will be officially inducted during the 35th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on September 25 in Atlanta.
Reed’s multifaceted career as an educator, coach, athletic director and administrator included a position at Lawrence Elementary School (MS); N.H.Pilate High School (MS); Jackson State University, Mississippi State University; Greater Miami Legal Services; Florida International University; Florida A&M University and the University of Miami (FL).
Also, he heen been involved at all levels of athletics from elementary school to college. At the collegiate level, he served on several NCAA and NAIA committees, (SWAC and MEAC) committees, and chaired the NCAA I-AA Football Committee.
Hall is best known for her recent co-star roles in the ABC hit show “Scandal” and the BET popular television series “The Quad.” She’s had supporting role in “A Question of Faith” (Silver Lining Entertainment), lead role in the comedic film “Loqueesa,” and her role as nurse Kathleen on the award-winning ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy.”
