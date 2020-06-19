The NCAA panel expanded its “Confederate flag policy” to prevent any championship events from being played “in states where the symbol has a prominent presence.”
As the statement from the Boad of Governors noted, “Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the Association’s policy.”
Most notably, this would forbid the state’s major college baseball programs – Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss – from hosting NCAA regional or super regional playoff games. Also, first- and second-round NCAA women’s basketball playoff games would be off the table until the flag is changed.
MSU’s women hosted games in the first two rounds of the NCAA basketball tourney for four-consecutive years beginning in 2016.
The NCAA Confederate flag policy was enacted in 2001 due to the flag’s prominence in various states.
“There is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of the Ohio State University, said in a statement on Friday. “We must continually evaluate ways to protect and enhance the championship experience for college athletes. Expanding the Confederate flag policy to all championships is an important step by the NCAA to further provide a quality experience for all participants and fans.”
The executive panel reviewed the policy in 2014, per a request by the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee. The policy remained unchanged at that time, which allowed schools competing in sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse and later women’s basketball the opportunity to host preliminary non-determined championship events in their home state, which included Mississippi. That will no longer be allowed under the expanded flag policy.