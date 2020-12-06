NMMC nurses attain five emergency nursing certifications

Lifelong learning is key to staying on top of one’s chosen field. In Mississippi, only two nurses have successfully completed all five emergency nursing certification exams, and both work for North Mississippi Medical Center.

Among their credentials, Bill Malone and Javier Tiscareno can include Certified Emergency Nurse, Certified Flight Registered Nurse, Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse, Certified Transport Emergency Nurse and Trauma Certified Emergency Nurse. In addition to these five certifications issued by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, Malone and Tiscareno are also certified in Neonatal Pediatric Transport by the National Certification Corporation.

Malone, who lives in Ingomar, joined the NMMC staff in 2004 as a respiratory therapist. He earned his associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2011. Malone works in the Critical Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Critical Care Transport and CareFlight.

Tiscareno, who lives in Tupelo, earned his associate degree from NEMCC in 2010 and joined the NMMC staff that year. He works in the Emergency Department, Critical Care Transport and CareFlight.

Holding multiple certifications is a rarity. In Mississippi, 247 nurses hold one of these certifications; 30 hold two certifications, 13 hold three certifications and three hold four certifications. Worldwide, only 35 nurses hold all five certifications.