Palmer joins Community Bank in Laurel

Koby Palmer has recently joined Community Bank’s Laurel office as Loan Officer. Palmer, a native of Waynesboro, Mississippi, has been in banking for six years. In his new role, Palmer will focus on managing and growing a portfolio of loans and deposits.

Palmer is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor in History, as well as, a graduate of The Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals.

Active in his community, Palmer serves as a member of The Racquet Club of Hattiesburg and a participant for Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation.

He attends Venture Church- Hunt Club Campus in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.