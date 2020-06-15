Regions Bank giving Canopy Children’s Solutions an opportunity to win $5,000

Throughout this month, Regions Bank is raising awareness and providing financial support for nonprofits serving people with autism, as well as their families. And people across Jackson are encouraged to show their support through online voting.

Locally, Canopy Children’s Solutions is one of the nonprofits participating in Regions’ What a Difference a Day Makes contest. Through June 30, Regions is using its web and social media channels to spotlight Canopy and other organizations making a tremendous impact in the lives of people and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder.

For more than 100 years, Canopy has provided innovative behavioral health, educational, and social service solutions to Mississippi’s most vulnerable youth. As the state’s most comprehensive provider of children’s behavioral health, educational and social service solutions, Canopy supplies children with the resources to overcome extraordinary circumstances.

The public is invited to learn more about Canopy and additional nonprofits through brief articles in the What a Difference a Day Makes section of Regions’ news website, regions.doingmoretoday.com. Then, through June 30, eligible voters can vote once daily for their favorite organization.

After voting concludes, the nonprofit participant with the greatest number of votes will receive a $5,000 grant from Regions. All other contestants will receive grants of $500 or $1,000 based on vote totals. Further, Regions will provide a day of volunteer service to all organizations in the contest.

Currently, Canopy is in fourth place out of 11 participating nonprofits. Additional votes are needed to help Canopy finish strong when the contest concludes.

“Regions Bank is committed to offering a welcoming environment for all people, and we are honored to support Canopy Children’s Solutions and additional nonprofits that empower people through supportive services and customized programs,” said Robert Leard, Metro Jackson Market Executive for Regions Bank. “Through What a Difference a Day Makes, we have a unique opportunity to highlight the work of Canopy and other worthy nonprofits while encouraging greater public awareness of their exceptional programs and service.”

In addition to the articles on Regions’ news website, each participating nonprofit is receiving social media promotions through @RegionsNews on Twitter. A video illustrating the initiative is on Regions’ YouTube channel.

More information and complete contest rules can be found at doingmoretoday.com/what-a-difference. Voters must be 16 years of age or older and live in one of the 15 states where Regions has branch offices.

Regions has a long-standing commitment to serving people with autism. The bank worked with physicians and behavioral psychologists to create an autism-friendly branch network so people can bank independently and with ease. Regions branch associates have been educated about autism spectrum disorder and how to respond to a customer’s needs. Additionally, sensory packs and quiet rooms are available at Regions locations across 15 states.

The What a Difference a Day Makes program extends beyond the June contest. Through the program, Regions gives every associate a paid day off each year to volunteer in support of nonprofit outreach. Additional information on Regions’ year-round commitment to community involvement can be found in the Community Engagement section of Regions.com.