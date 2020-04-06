Retail phase of Oxford Commons complete and leased

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Blackburn Group has announced the completion of the Terrace at Oxford Commons, with 100 percent of the 16,000-square-foot retail center preleased.

The Oxford Commons is a projected mixed-use traditional neighborhood of 1,500 to 1,600 residences – free-standing, condominiums, townhouses and apartments – on about 700 acres in the city of Oxford.

All of the new businesses in the Terrace are planning to open in August or September.

“It is extremely rare for a multi-tenant project to be fully leased upon completion of construction,” David Blackburn, president of the Blackburn Group, said in a release.

The Terrace will be home to the following tenants: Core Cycle and Outdoors; Endurance Physical Therapy; Fox’s Pizza Den; Heartbreak Coffee; Oxford Commons Home Sales & Design Center, The Citizens Bank and 20-20 Lux Day Spa.

Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties said in the release that the “next mixed-use phase, The Commons, is a particularly exciting project that will include restaurants, a music/outdoor entertainment venue, retail and office space as well as a residential component.”

“The Terrace will serve as a great catalyst for . . . The Commons, which . . . begin pre-leasing in July,” Blackburn said in a prepared statement.

Dyer said in an interview that most of 170 homes have been built, with about 15 under construction. Additionally there are eight town homes underway.

There are between 1,500 and 1,600 residences to eventually be built, according to Adam Pittman, a new-home consultant, who works with clients to determine what they are looking for in terms of budget and design.

Plans are for 464 town homes in addition to 775 free-standing residences, Pittman said in a telephone interview. Also, there are 214 condominiums and 200 apartments on the drawing board.

For leasing information, contact Dyer at frank@gillprop.com or (901) 277-8183. For more information on The Blackburn Group, visit www.blackburngroup.net.