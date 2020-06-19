Robinson named FCS ADA president; first African-American to assume role

The Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) has selected Ashley Robinson, vice president and director of athletics at Jackson State University (JSU), to serve as President for the 2020-21 membership year.
“It’s an honor to serve as the President of the FCS ADA for the upcoming year,” said Robinson, who begins his second year at the helm at JSU. “Our highest priorities remain giving voice to our members while supporting both the incredible sport of football and the FCS brand. We are dedicated to building upon the outstanding work of the FCS ADA and ensuring our student-athletes have the first-class academic and athletics experiences they so deserve.”
Robinson is the first African American to serve as FCS ADA President. He takes over for Kent Haslam, director of athletics at the University of Montana, who served for the 2019-20 year and will transition to Immediate Past President. In addition to Robinson, the following athletics directors will serve as FCS ADA Officers for the 2020-21 membership year: 1st Vice President Nicki Moore, director of athletics at Colgate University; 2nd Vice President Tom Michael, director of athletics at Eastern Illinois University and 3rd Vice President Milton Overton, director of athletics at Kennesaw State University.
In addition to the 2020-21 Officers, the following directors of athletics will serve on the FCS ADA Executive Committee: Mark Orr, Sacramento State (Big Sky); Chris King, Robert Morris University (Big South); Mark Benson, University at Albany (Colonial); Vicky Chun, Yale University (Ivy); Ed Scott, Morgan State University (MEAC); David Herbster, University of South Dakota (Missouri Valley); Jeremy Gibson, Merrimack College (Northeast); Kurt McGuffin, University of Tennessee at Martin (Ohio Valley); Jeff Altier, Stetson University (Pioneer); Ryan Ivey, Stephen F. Austin State University (Southland); and Derek Horne, Alcorn State University (SWAC).
