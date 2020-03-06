SBJ names surgery center administrator

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists, P.A. of Hattiesburg has announced Dixie Norris, RN as its Southern Surgery Center administrator.

Southern Surgery Center provides orthopedic and pain management procedures for the physicians at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists. This facility includes four operating rooms, one procedure room, nine pre-op bays, nine recovery bays, two overnight extended care rooms, and a training observation room.

Norris has served as a director of cardiovascular service line, director of emergency services, and a registered nurse.

Norris, who has worked in healthcare 21 years, will oversee staff and functions in the surgery center.

Norris received her bachelor of science in nursing from Loyola University in New Orleans and her MBA in healthcare from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Norris, a Yazoo City native, has been in the Hattiesburg area for 15 years. She is married to Quincy Norris. They have three children and five grandchildren. They attend Venture Church.