SBJ names surgery center administrator

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists, P.A. of Hattiesburg has announced Dixie Norris, RN as its Southern Surgery Center administrator.
Southern Surgery Center provides orthopedic and pain management procedures for the physicians at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists. This facility includes four operating rooms, one procedure room, nine pre-op bays, nine recovery bays, two overnight extended care rooms, and a training observation room.
Norris has served as a director of cardiovascular service line, director of emergency services, and a registered nurse.
Norris, who has worked in healthcare 21 years, will oversee staff and functions in the surgery center.
Norris received her bachelor of science in nursing from Loyola University in New Orleans and her MBA in healthcare from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Norris, a Yazoo City native, has been in the Hattiesburg area for 15 years. She is married to Quincy Norris. They have three children and five grandchildren. They attend Venture Church.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info