Shearer named Senior Vice President for Loan Review with Community Bank

Bill Shearer has recently been named Senior Vice President, Loan Review. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Shearer recently served as Vice President, Loan Review and has been in banking for fifteen years. In his new role, Shearer will continue in his position with the Internal Loan Review Department, as well as, continue to develop the Current Expected Credit Loss Loan Estimate and will be responsible for administrator duties following the launch of NexGen.

Shearer is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor in Economics and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Economics. He is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

Active in his community, Shearer is a volunteer coach for Upwards Youth Sports.

Shearer is married to Jenny, together they have two sons, Luke and Will, and attend Colonial Heights Baptist Church.