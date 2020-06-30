Sherman promoted to deposut services officer at Community Bank

Kayla Sherman has recently been promoted to Deposit Services Officer. A native of Laurel, Mississippi, Sherman recently served as Deposit Services Assistant and has been in banking for eight years. In her new role, Sherman will provide daily support with compliance, regulatory guidelines and operating guidance to CSRs and Tellers.

Sherman is a graduate of William Carey University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

She is married to Brad, together they have one son, Aiden. Sherman and her family are members of Antioch Methodist Church in Laurel, Mississippi.