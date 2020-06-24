Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to expand access to high-quality, cost effective care in the communities the organizations serve.

“We have worked with Ochsner on a number of successful clinical and operational initiatives, and this strengthened partnership is a natural next step,” said Singing River Health System CEO, Lee Bond. “We have a lot of things in common, including strong reputations as leaders in providing high-quality, compassionate care. Ochsner is also leading the way in technology and care advancements that we are excited to bring here. This is truly a win-win for our communities and the patients we serve. We are better and stronger together.”

Singing River and Ochsner have worked together successfully for a number of years on several initiatives to enhance patient care in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs. Ochsner’s Telestroke program has provided life-saving treatment for nearly 100 patients at Singing River’s two campuses since 2016, allowing them to receive the critical care they need close to home. Last year, Ochsner and Singing River established a Physician Leadership Advisory Council with the goals to network, determine where clinical collaboration could benefit patients, and work together on existing clinical

protocols to improve quality. Most recently, Ochsner has worked with Singing River throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to share education tools and best practices. This strengthened partnership will allow the systems to work together in new and exciting ways with a focus on expanding access to critical services and advanced technology.

“We have tremendous respect for Singing River Health System, its Board of Trustees and CEO Lee Bond. We admire what they have done to advance healthcare in coastal Mississippi, and we are honored and excited to work together to expand services and improve the health and wellness of the communities along the Gulf Coast. This partnership is a natural progression of Ochsner’s relationship with Singing River, and we look forward to enhancing access to high-quality, cost-effective and innovative care,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Ochsner Health.