Singing River Health System and Ochsner Health Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

- Building on a shared commitment to quality patient care. Ochsner is recognized as a national leader in quality, having earned recognition by U.S. News & World Report in the top 50 for many specialties, including Ochsner Hospital for Children being recognized most recently as a top 50 children’s hospital for cardiology and heart surgery in the new 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, the only children’s hospital in Louisiana or Mississippi to receive this honor. In addition, most Ochsner hospitals and both Singing River locations have earned an “A” rating by the Leapfrog Group, a nationally renowned rating agency recognizing healthcare organizations committed to outstanding quality and patient safety.
- Expanding services for patients across the Gulf Coast and exploring further regional growth together, so that more patients can receive the care they need closer to home.
- Fostering innovation in healthcare delivery through Ochsner’s expanded technological and digital capabilities, including expansions in telehealth, digital monitoring and artificial intelligence.
- Providing more healthcare solutions for employers to assist them in providing innovative healthcare to their employees.
- Sharing resources and best practices to provide more efficient care, allowing the organizations to explore how to lower costs for patients while continuing to deliver high-quality care.
- Providing a more coordinated experience and ensuring continuity of care for our patients. Both health systems use the Epic electronic health record platform and will be able to share information seamlessly. Singing River will coordinate with Ochsner on Epic optimization, further improving care coordination and creating a more streamlined patient experience among the two systems.
- Developing a robust pipeline of clinical talent and providing new opportunities to train the next generation of clinical and administrative healthcare leaders.
- Expanding access to clinical research trials and clinical education, helping the organizations stay on the forefront of bringing life-saving, innovative advances to our communities.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info