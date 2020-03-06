Southern AgCredit Promotes Three Associates Within the Co-op

Southern AgCredit recently promoted three employees.

Amanda Hudson was promoted to vice president of operations in the Ridgeland administrative office. Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Agribusiness Management from Mississippi State University. She is also a graduate of the inaugural class of the Thad Cochran Agricultural Leadership Program. Hudson joined Southern AgCredit in 2006 as a loan officer.

Phyllis Weathers was promoted to vice president of loan operations in the Ridgeland administrative office. She graduated from Delta State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration. Prior to joining Southern AgCredit in 2008 as a loan administrator, Weathers worked in lending at Regions Bank for over 15 years.

Wesley Head was promoted to vice president of technology in the Ridgeland administrative office. Head graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi State University. Prior to joining the lending co-op, he owned and operated his family’s technology company, Head Technology Group Inc. He joined Southern AgCredit in 2019 as an information technology specialist.

Southern AgCredit is a full-service co-op lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations in Mississippi and Louisiana.