Sycamore Bank names Michael Webb President and Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Directors of Sycamore Bank in Senatobia has announced the addition of Mike Webb as President and Chief Operating Officer and Board of Directors Member. Mike Webb joins Sycamore Bank with more than 33 years of banking experience. He was recognized as Mississippi’s youngest bank CEO in 2000, and most recently as CEO of North Community Bank of MS, Webb was responsible for impressive growth in both the loan and deposit areas of the bank.

Sycamore Bank’s Chairman and CEO, Jay Tindall’s comment as he anticipates Webb’s arrival: “We are truly excited to add someone of Mike’s character and experience to our Sycamore Bank family. It has been my personal pleasure to have known Mike for over 30 years. Mike has led banking organizations both large and small and enjoyed successes on many levels. We look forward to working with Mike to continue the growth and success of Sycamore Bank,” said Tindall.

Webb is a 1983 honor graduate of Saltillo High School where he lettered in three sports and served as President of the Student Body and the Beta Club. After graduation, he attended Itawamba Community College (ICC) on a baseball and academic scholarship. He was a Phi Theta Kappa recipient and an ICC Hall of Fame inductee.