The Ramey Agency hires digital marketing strategist Emily Jones

The Ramey Agency, a nationally recognized marketing firm, recently hired Emily Jones as digital marketing strategist, where she will lead digital marketing initiatives backed by sound research and analysis.

Jones received her Master of Business Administration at Loyola University New Orleans. She started her career with NOLA Media Group (NMG), which is where Ramey first crossed paths with Jones, partnering with her on digital campaigns for FactNotFiction, a project of The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi and the Mississippi State Department of Health. Her wisdom and collaboration proved invaluable. After more than two years at NMG, Jones continued to hone in on digital insights and strategies with experiences at True Media Services in St. Louis, MO, and Zehnder Communications in New Orleans.

“The digital ecosystem is an interesting space undergoing constant evolution,” said Jones. “An evolution that has transformed our lives, changing everything from how we interact with friends and family to how we buy our groceries. We as marketers tap into those insights to understand the target consumer, craft a specific message and track all outcomes.”

While at Zehnder Communications, Jones was heavily focused on creating, placing, reporting and invoicing effective digital media campaigns. She uses everything at her disposal to predict traffic patterns for both short- and long-term goals, while using layered key performance indicators to establish growth, retention and engagement. This expertise will allow Ramey to optimize client budgets while expanding their reach, as well as harvesting crucial end-of-campaign data and analysis.

“I believe in the ever-changing human and staying well-read on emerging marketing strategies, data, platforms and research,” said Jones. She knows how to get the right message in front of the right audience at the right time, driving short-term sales while upholding long-term brand affinity.