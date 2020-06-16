There are safe options for healthcare at hospitals and clinics

By BECKY GILLETTE

Avoiding clinics, emergency rooms and hospitals because of the fear of catching the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a potentially deadly choice. The Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) and Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) have recently started a campaign called Prepared to Care aimed at letting people in the state know there is a wide range of safe options for seeking medical treatment.

Hospitals and clinics in Mississippi and across the country have experienced steep declines causing some hospitals to be forced to lay off employees and employ other cost cutting measures. But when people don’t seek timely care for emergencies or for treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease, it can have long-term negative consequences.

Timothy H. Moore, president and chief executive officer of MHA, said state hospitals and physicians are united in ensuring access to safe care for patients in the state.

“Precautions are in place to protect patients when they need face-to-face care,” Moore said. “Even throughout the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals have continued to provide a safe and caring environment for Mississippi babies entering the world, for those suffering from accidents and other life-threatening situations, and for our most infirm. We are prepared to care for everyone who walks through our doors every day.”

Mississippi has some of the highest rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and stroke in the country. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the state representing a third of all fatalities.,

Moore said 16 percent of the state’s population is 65 or older, and older adults tend to have higher rates of chronic medical conditions, putting them at much higher risk of significant health complications if they delay regular appointments or emergency care.

Claude Brunson, MD, executive director of MSMA, said Mississippi’s physicians have done a tremendous job implementing telemedicine procedures to provide care for patients. But there are some medical conditions that require patients come into a clinic or hospital. So, while he strongly encourages patients to use telemedicine where appropriate, Brunson said it is vitally important for people in the state to know they can get safe, reliable, and high-quality care in-person at their local clinic or hospital today.

Governor Tate Reeves recently issued a new executive order allowing physicians and hospitals to resume performing “non-emergency, elective medical procedures and surgeries” based on the current guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The current MSDH guidelines include screening all patients for COVID-19 prior to their visit or immediately upon arrival and delivering outpatient services in accordance with current physical distancing recommendations.