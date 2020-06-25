THURSDAY: Coronavirus cases surge to single-day record 1,092 as 5 more deaths are reported

By ROSS REILY
Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 24,516 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a single day high of 1,092 newly identified cases on Thursday.
This week’s daily average so far is nearly double the previous high for a one-week daily average.
It is the 79th consecutive day that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 63 days of more than 200 and 36 days of 300 or more and 12 of more than 400.
There have been 1,016 total deaths reported (5 new).
The verifiable single-day high for number of cases had been is 611. The new high of 1,092 is more than 40 percent higher than the previous high.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 1,772, followed by Desoto County with 1,091, Madison County with 1,082, Jones County with 994, Neshoba County 922, Lauderdale County 864, Forrest County with 759 and Scott County with 721.
Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 78, Neshoba with 63, Leflore with 48, Forrest with 42, Holmes with 39, Hinds with 34, Pearl River with 32 and Madison County with 31.
TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:
» June 22-28 — (incomplete) Total cases 2,558/ Avg. per day 639.5**
» June 15-21 — Total cases 2,442/ Avg. per day 348.8 (estimated based on daily average)
» June 8-14 — Total cases 2,246/ Avg. per day 320.8
» June 1-7 — Total cases 1,551/ Avg. per day 258.5 (incomplete info)
» May 25-31 — Total cases 2,249/ Avg. per day 321.3
» May 18-24 — Total cases 1,956/ Avg. per day 279.4
» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7
» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1
» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0
» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3
» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3
» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7
» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7
» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4
(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
June 25: 1,092
June 24: 526
June 23: 611
June 18-22 — 1,646
June 17: 489
June 16: 353
June 15: 283
June 14: 168
June 13: 257
June 11-12: 608
June 10: 374
June 9: 341
June 8: 498
June 7: 236
June 6: 265
June 5: No info
June 4: 238
June 3: 302
June 2: 259
June 1: 251
May 31: 272
May 30: 439
May 29: 418
May 28: 328
May 27: 313
May 26: 273
May 25: 206
May 24: 247
May 23: 381
May 22: 402
May 21: 255
May 20: 263
May 19: 272
May 18: 136
May 17: 173
May 16: 322
May 15: 318
May 14: 393
May 13: 182
May 12: 234
May 11: 173
May 10: 123
May 9: 288
May 8: 404
May 7: 262
May 6: 217
May 5: 330
May 4: 327
May 3: 109
May 2: 229
May 1: 397
April 30: 246
April 29: 227
April 28: 248
April 27: 183
April 26: 193
April 25: 284
April 24: 281
April 23: 259
April 22: 178
April 21: 204
April 20: 238
April 19: 300
April 18: 181
April 17: 169
April 16: 264
April 15: 273
April 14: 145
April 13: 161
April 12: 139
April 11: 173
April 10: 209
April 9: 257
April 8: 88
April 7: 177
April 6: 100
April 5: 183
April 4: 97
April 3: 181
April 2: 104
April 1: 136
March 31: 90
March 30: 89
March 29: 95
March 28: 84
March 27: 94
March 26: 108
March 25: 57
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 30
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 3
