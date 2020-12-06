Treadwell named loan officer for Community Bank

Cameron Treadwell has recently been named Loan Officer for Community Bank. A native of Brandon, Treadwell recently served as Management Trainee and has been in banking for almost a year. In his new role, Treadwell will focus on managing and growing a portfolio of loans and deposits.

Treadwell is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

He and his wife, Kelsey, are members of Pinelake Church.