Trustmark Promotes Kinkade to Senior Vice President

Trustmark recently announce that Kevin Kinkade has been promoted to Senior Vice President at its Ridgeland office where he currently serves as Residential Real Estate Consumer Construction Manager. Kinkade joined Trustmark in 1997 and has over 30 years of banking experience. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Marketing and General Business from the University of Mississippi and is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and The Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Kinkade is a member of the Home Builders Association of Mississippi and the Home Builders Association of Jackson, where he has served as a member of the Executive Board, Member Services Committee, Finance Committee, Parade of Homes Committee and recognized as Associate of the Year. He has also volunteered with the Salvation Army, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and Habitat for Humanity.

Kinkade is a past board member for the Madison “The City” Chamber of Commerce, where he served as Chair of the Ambassador Program. He is a past coordinator for Partners in Education for Trustmark and Madison Station Elementary and has served as a coach for various Madison County Athletic Programs including Upward Basketball, Madison-Ridgeland Youth Baseball and South Madison County Soccer.