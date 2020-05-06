Unemployment rate drops to 13 percent, as the economy began to lose jobs at a slower pace

The federal unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent in May, down from 14.7 percent in April, the Department of Labor said Friday.

Another 2.5 million workers lost their jobs in May from the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus, a staggering figure that could more than triple the total amount of jobs lost during the 2007 to 2009 recession.

There are hopes that May’s unemployment rate is near the nadir of the crisis — the rocky bottom below which the United States will sink no further. Yet, with some 30 million workers collecting unemployment benefits, the labor market has been upended.

Economists agree that getting back to normal will take longer and be more challenging than recessions of the past.

The crisis has touched nearly every part of the economy.

Nearly half of commercial rents went unpaid in May. Oil and gas drillers Whiting Petroleum and Diamond Offshore have filed for bankruptcy protection, as have brands like J. Crew and J.C. Penney. American Airlines said travel was down 80 percent in May. And concerns are bubbling about another wave of layoffs, as state and municipal governments are forced to drastically pare down their budgets.

In the last three months, industries such as leisure and hospitality have lost nearly half their workers, or about 8 million jobs; education and health services have lost 2.6 million jobs; and goods-producing sectors have dropped by around 2.4 million, according to analysts at Moody’s Investor Services.

The layoffs have led to long lines at food banks, with efforts complicated by lack of manpower and supply shortages. And with expanded unemployment benefits set to expire July 31, unemployed workers could struggle even more to pay bills, triggering a wave of defaults on credit card balances, car payments and mortgages.

There are also indications that the pain is not being shared equally in the United States.

Hispanic workers are nearly twice as likely as whites to have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus shutdowns, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll, underlining the pandemic’s disproportionate toll on some racial and ethnic groups. That poll found that 20 percent of Hispanic adults and 16 percent of blacks report being laid off or furloughed since the outbreak began in the United States, compared with 11 percent of whites and 12 percent of workers of other races.

Complicating the path to economic recovery is the unusual nature of this public health pandemic. Without a cure or vaccine, the virus could deliver more suffering and economic destruction, and public health officials have warned about another wave of infections later this year.