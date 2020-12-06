Waveland looks to boardwalk, marina to bring back Coleman Avenue

By LISA MONTI

Coleman Avenue, the historic heart of Waveland’s retail district, was wiped out by Hurricane Katrina, and after 15 years, the first few blocks of the low-lying street remain vacant. City officials led by Mayor Mike Smith are working to bring businesses and people back to Coleman Avenue with what they call a bold new plan centered around a boardwalk and a marina.

Mayor Smith said the development has been in the making for about three years and is based on the Destin, Fla., Harbor Boardwalk, home to bars, restaurants, souvenir shops and various other tourist attractions. After touring Destin’s boardwalk, Smith said, he envisioned a similar development on Coleman, only elevated. “I could see our little community do well with that being there,” he said. Other supporters were soon on board.

The boardwalk, which would house retailers and other occupants, must be 22 feet above ground to meet FEMA guidelines. Such elevation requirements have been the major challenge to getting the area rebuilt post-Katrina, along with the annual threat of tropical weather. “It’s why nothing’s there,” Smith said. “Everybody is afraid to invest.” He noted that Tropical Storm Cristobal, which pushed considerable floodwaters over Waveland’s beachfront earlier this month, “would not have affected this boardwalk.”

The city hired local architect Edward Wikoff to come up with preliminary drawings of the boardwalk which have become the centerpiece of Smith’s social media posts touting the development. “I’ve put it on Facebook many times with the goal of seeing what’s the mood of our residents. They love it and there’s nothing along the Gulf Coast that matches it.”

Waveland’s version would be rolled out in phases starting with a marina at the foot of Coleman and the raised beachfront boardwalk from Coleman one block east to Terrace. One early estimate puts the cost at $18 million.

Though the plan is still in the early stages and no funding is yet secured, Smith is encouraged by the response he’s getting from residents and potential tenants. “I’ve been getting emails from people wanting to have a meeting, to sit down and see how they can be part of this boardwalk,” he said. “So far we haven’t gotten any negative feedback.”

For now, the plan is to construct a 360-foot concrete boardwalk with utilities underneath and then build retail space on top to match demand. The rental or sales of the space would be handled by the director of a development commission which is being formed by the city with a member appointed from each ward. Smith will ask the board of aldermen at their next meeting this month to hire a lobbyist to help get funding for the marina and the boardwalk. Sources may include Tideland Funds or Community Development Block Grants.

Property on Coleman Avenue and Beach Boulevard would have to be acquired for the boardwalk. “Some owners have shown interest in being part of it,” Smith said.

Ideally, he said, owners and employees could live nearby and walk or ride bikes to work. “It just makes sense,” he said.

“The cost of being a shop owner on the boardwalk would be much cheaper than one would imagine or expect and would be determined by the amount of employees your business would have. All of the infrastructure is new and prepared for business,” Smith recently posted on Facebook.

Smith is further encouraged by several developments planned or under way within the city. He said recent property buyers on Coleman have shown interest in developing their property. A new Papa John’s location and a Juan Tequila restaurant are opening soon on U.S. 90, the old KFC site is in development and some interest has been shown in the shuttered drug store and a long-closed motel located across from each other at the U.S. 90-Mississippi 603 intersection. New sidewalks and bike paths are in the works as well. “There are a lot of things stirring in the pot,” Smith said.

Glass artist Mitchell Gaudet and wife Erica Larkin Gaudet, who is a sculptor and furniture designer, own Studio Waveland + Gallery at 228 Coleman Ave. The couple moved their business from the New Orleans area to a former business incubator in Waveland, where they had a home. Mitchell Gaudet said, “Moving into an existing building made our decision to relocate our studios to Waveland possible,” he said. “We enjoy living and working in this community.”

Gaudet supports the boardwalk plan, which he called ambitious, because it would make it easier for other businesses to move to Coleman. “Waveland is ready for that focus,” he said. “The infrastructure is done and the street looks great.”

Gaudet said he sees interest among others in investing in Waveland. “A lot of our friends are artists and shop owners and they would love to move here,” he said.

Smith said he’d like to see the boardwalk project get under way by the end of his second term in two and a half years. He plans to run for a third term.

Smith said Waveland, long a weekend destination and second home favorite of New Orleanians, already offers beauty and peacefulness to its visitors. “We want to give people another reason to come here,” he said. “This is a bold-looking project that I think at the end of the day would be a masterpiece.”