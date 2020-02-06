WBA Architecture welcomes Nico Forlenza

The partners of WBA Architecture recently announced the addition of Nico Forlenza as Project Coordinator. Forlenza joins the firm with over five years of experience at firms in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas, including Stacy Norman, Gresham Smith, and SHM Architects. He is a graduate of Auburn University’s School of Architecture.

“We are excited to welcome Nico to our growing team,” says Michael Boerner, Principal Architect. “Along with his experience in architecture and interiors in both the commercial and residential realms, he brings a fresh, unique perspective. Most importantly, his values such as a passion for innovative design and an appreciation of team collaboration align with those of WBA.”

“I am thrilled to join WBA not only because of their incredible portfolio of architecture and interior design projects,” says Forlenza. “But also because of the team of talented individuals I’ll be working alongside.”