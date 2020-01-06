Whalen to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Cleveland banker Andrew Whalen has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities, supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Whalen serves as assistant vice president – loan officer for the Planters Bank and Trust, where he’s been for 6 years. He earned his bachelor of business administration in finance from Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, will graduate with the next class of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

In addition to his involvement with the MYB and MBA, Whalen serves as a board member for the Cleveland Bolivar County United Way, as well as board president for the Cleveland Noon Lions Club. He is also a board member of the Cleveland Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, president of the MSU Bolivar County Alumni Chapter, and a member of First Baptist Church.

Whalen and his wife, Emily, have one daughter, Molly Cate.