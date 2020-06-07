Alford named president of the Mississippi Dental Association

Bill Alford recently became the president of the MDA. He has served the MDA in many capacities.
Alford graduated from Delta State University and later earned his dental degree from The University of Tennessee College of Dentistry.
He served as an officer for three years in the Army Dental Corps before beginning private practice in Senatobia in 1982. He joined Senatobia Dental Care in 2012. Since 2005, Dr. Alford was the Dental Director for the Marshall County Correctional Facility for 15 years.
