Amazon buys 69 acres at Madison county Mega Site

Amazon has purchased 69 acres in Madison County, according to a published report.
The acreage purchase follows two expansions by the giant distributor in the past two years in Mississippi.
On Wednesday, Amazon was already doing site preparation, according to The Madison County Journal, which broke the story.
Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joseph Deason told The Journal on Monday, “No comment.”
Owen Torres, a spokesperson for Amazon, released a statement to The Journal that said: “Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap. This land purchase in Madison County, MS provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs. Stay tuned for more information.
The other two are in the Memphis metro area.
An email sent Thursday to Lopez by The Mississippi Business Journal on Thursday did not immediately draw a response.
Amazon said in November that it was locating its second Mississippi fulfillment center in north Mississippi. It will create 500 new full-time jobs at the facility in Olive Branch.
In December 2018, Amazon announced it was locating a fulfillment center in Marshall County, creating 850 jobs over three years.
The Mega Site is located at Highway 22 and Nissan Parkway.
Prior to the Amazon purchase, MCEDA owned 325 acres with an option to buy another 600 acres, according to The Journal.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info