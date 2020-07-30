Amazon buys 69 acres at Madison county Mega Site

Amazon has purchased 69 acres in Madison County, according to a published report.

The acreage purchase follows two expansions by the giant distributor in the past two years in Mississippi.

On Wednesday, Amazon was already doing site preparation, according to The Madison County Journal, which broke the story.

Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joseph Deason told The Journal on Monday, “No comment.”

Owen Torres, a spokesperson for Amazon, released a statement to The Journal that said: “Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap. This land purchase in Madison County, MS provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs. Stay tuned for more information.

The other two are in the Memphis metro area.

An email sent Thursday to Lopez by The Mississippi Business Journal on Thursday did not immediately draw a response.

Amazon said in November that it was locating its second Mississippi fulfillment center in north Mississippi. It will create 500 new full-time jobs at the facility in Olive Branch.

In December 2018, Amazon announced it was locating a fulfillment center in Marshall County, creating 850 jobs over three years.

The Mega Site is located at Highway 22 and Nissan Parkway.

Prior to the Amazon purchase, MCEDA owned 325 acres with an option to buy another 600 acres, according to The Journal.