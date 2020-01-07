Anderson named to Bacot McCarty Foundation position

Courtney Anderson has been named the Development Director for the Mississippi Gulf Coast based Bacot McCarty Foundation. Courtney is a graduate of the University of Mississippi where she received a bachelor degree in Journalism and Hospitality Management. A lifelong resident of Gulfport, Courtney previously served as the Gulf Coast Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.
She is a Gulfport Rotarian, a member of Coast Young Professionals, a board member of the Make a Wish Foundation, and enjoys service work with Backpack Buddies and other organizations. She co-hosts Spotlight Gulf Coast, a weekly TV show that features subjects of interest in the local community.
