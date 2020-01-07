Andy Anderson elected chairman of Mississippi Bankers Association

Andy Anderson of Anguilla has been elected Chairman of the Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA) for 2020-2021.

As MBA Chairman, Anderson chairs the association’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The membership of the 132-year-old statewide trade association includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi. MBA members hold more than 95 percent of bank deposits in the state.

Anderson serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Bank of Anguilla. He has over 37 years of banking experience, all with Bank of Anguilla. Anderson received his bachelors and masters of business administration degrees from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

His involvement in the MBA includes service on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee and chairing the association’s Legislative and Compliance/Audit committees. He currently serves on MissBankPAC, the MBA-sponsored political action committee. In national banking affairs, Anderson is a member of the American Bankers Association’s Community Bankers Council and has served on the ABA Government Relations Council, Professional Development Council, and Membership Council. He is currently the Vice-Chairman of the ABA Membership Council, moving into the office of Chairman in October 2020. He serves on the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) Bankers Advisory Board and the Board of Directors of the Community Development Bankers Association (CDBA), both headquartered in Washington, D. C. He was recently appointed to a two-year term as Chairman of the CSBS Advisory Board.

Active in his community, Anderson is on the board of Rolling Fork Visitor Center and Museum, County Membership co-chairman and past treasurer for Delta Council, and a past president and current member of the local Rotary Club. Anderson coached youth baseball for 23 years and high school baseball and softball for 13 years. He was the Dixie Youth commissioner for many years and was the play-by-play announcer for football and basketball at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy for approximately 23 years. He is an active member of First Baptist Church, where he is a deacon and serves on various committees. He has served on a local school board for over 20 years. He has been involved in the local 4H organization, serving as Treasurer and on the local 4H advisory board.

Anderson and his wife, Tracye, have two children, son Ryan and daughter Marlee.