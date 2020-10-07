E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Banking & Finance » Argent Family Wealth Services Announces Partnership with DK Financial 

Argent Family Wealth Services Announces Partnership with DK Financial 

Posted by: MBJ Newswires in Banking & Finance, NEWS, Newsmakers 07/10/2020

TODD DeKRUYTER

Argent Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm, recently announced a partnership with Todd DeKruyter and DK Financial. DeKruyter has worked in the family financial planning industry for more than 10 years and will serve as a family wealth strategist on behalf of Oxford-based Argent’s Family Wealth Services division, assisting families across the country with their charitable and legacy planning needs.

DeKruyter is a managing partner at DK Financial and previously served as president of Family Meridian, an educational organization that provides resources to help high net worth families thrive. He has also worked as an executive at Larson Financial Group and as a pastor.
DeKruyter earned his bachelor’s degree from Huntington University, his master’s from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and also studied at Harvard Business School.
DeKruyter has published two works related to legacy planning, including his own book, “Navigating Life with More Than Enough,” and a chapter in the book, “unPrepared: Heirs at Risk: 14 Elements of Successful Wealth Transfer,” edited by Steve Gardner. He and his wife live in Carmel, Indiana, with their two sons and two daughters.

BEFORE YOU GO…

… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.

If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.

Click for more info

Tagged with:

About MBJ Newswires