Bailey Education Group Announces Lead Specialists

Bailey Education Group has announces lead specialists for its organization.

“We are excited our coaches want to take on more responsibility and through their new positions further help improve the lives of all children,” announced Pat Ross, Vice President. “We created the Lead Specialist position to further assist our clients and the children we serve.”

These specialists will work within leadership roles in their individual content areas. Each is tasked with building team capacity, fostering growth and development, and ensuring Bailey Education Group resources deliver the best results in every school district. Previously working as Bailey Education Group coaches in school districts, they will remain valuable assets to their districts and schools across the state and beyond.

Effective July 1, CC Bradberry will serve as Elementary English Language Arts Lead Specialist; Candance Gates, Ph.D., will serve as Secondary English Language Arts Lead Specialist; Gwen King will serve as English Leaner Lead Specialist; Cynthia Mumford will serve as Secondary Math Lead Specialist; and Sharon Sutherlin will serve as Early Childhood/Multiple Tiered System of Supports Lead Specialist.