Baker Donelson named Gold Standard Firm by Women in Law Empowerment Forum

For the sixth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been certified by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) as a Gold Standard Firm.

WILEF grants Gold Standard status to firms that meet objective criteria concerning the number of women among equity partners, in firm leadership positions and in the ranks of their most highly compensated partners. Baker Donelson was among 48 U.S. law firms to earn this certification.

Through its Women’s Initiative, Baker Donelson has implemented numerous key initiatives designed to create an environment where female attorneys thrive, including an industry-leading parental leave policy, a firm-wide mentoring program for women, a program that awards business development grants to women attorneys and a training program designed to help women attorneys achieve equity shareholder status.