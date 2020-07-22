BancorpSouth announces second quarter results

Tupelo-based BancorpSouth Bank has announced second quarter net income of $58.8 million, or 57 cents per share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share.
Also, BancorpSouth:
» Generated $102.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue.
» Originated and funded approximately 14,500 loans totaling approximately $1.2 billion under the U.S. Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
» Generated total deposit growth of $2.3 billion for the quarter; excluding the estimated impact of additional customer liquidity associated with the PPP loans and government stimulus payments, deposit growth totaled approximately $1 billion, or 24 percent on an annualized basis.
BancorpSouth Bank, with $23 billion in assets, operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info