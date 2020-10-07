Belhaven University announces new doctoral program for business administration

Belhaven University has announced its second doctoral program, the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA). The online doctoral program is dissertation-based and prepares candidates for high-level positions in the business sector.

“It’s exciting to see this new Doctor of Business Administration take its place alongside our fast-growing Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program as the second doctoral degree offered at the University,” said Belhaven University Provost Dr. Bradford Smith.

“With all the challenges and opportunities in the current national and global scene, this is the perfect time to pursue a DBA that will develop skills and prepare our candidates to move ahead in the business world. We are thrilled that Belhaven University’s School of Business is now offering an innovative DBA – offering the same affordable, student-friendly, high quality education that students have come to expect from Belhaven,” said Dr. Smith.

This 60-hour DBA program will begin Fall 2020 and incorporate a 12-credit hour research dissertation along with a blend of online learning and face-to-face residencies.

Dr. Eric Harter, Belhaven’s Director of DBA and Professor of Business Administration, believes the new degree can open up a new world of job opportunities for students. “I’ve always shared with prospective candidates that earning a DBA provides multiple paths, similar to a decision tree with endless individual branches,” said Dr. Harter. “The employment market can quickly change, businesses can close without notice, and technology can become obsolete, but this degree can provide career-flexibility and success.”

According to Dr. Harter, graduates with a DBA have transitioned into jobs as corporate executives, consultants, business professors, entrepreneurs, market research analysts, and corporate education and training.