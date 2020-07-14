BKD announces recent promotions

BKD has announced the promotion of four team members in the audit and tax departments.
Michael Hill, CPA, has been promoted to Managing Director. Hill provides tax compliance and consulting services for large and small business enterprises in a variety of industries including, timber, commercial real estate, REITs, restaurant franchising, wholesale distribution and publishing industries as well as large family groups. Hill is a member of the accounting advisory board for The University of Southern Mississippi School of Accountancy. He is a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also currently serves on the board of Make-A-Wish Mississippi.
Walker Roberts, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. Roberts provides audit, reimbursement and consulting services for health care and not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of the AICPA and currently serves as an officer with the MSCPA Central Chapter and Mississippi chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. He received his Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy degrees from The University of Mississippi.
Peyton Parks, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Associate II. Parks provides tax services for a variety of individuals and business clients including, healthcare, real estate, and manufacturing and distribution clients. He is a member of the AICPA, MSCPA and Phoenix Club of Jackson. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree.
Baxter Howell, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Associate. Howell provides audit and accounting services to health care, governmental, manufacturing and construction and real estate clients. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned both his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Professional Accounting degree.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info