BKD announces recent promotions

BKD has announced the promotion of four team members in the audit and tax departments.

Michael Hill, CPA, has been promoted to Managing Director. Hill provides tax compliance and consulting services for large and small business enterprises in a variety of industries including, timber, commercial real estate, REITs, restaurant franchising, wholesale distribution and publishing industries as well as large family groups. Hill is a member of the accounting advisory board for The University of Southern Mississippi School of Accountancy. He is a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also currently serves on the board of Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Walker Roberts, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. Roberts provides audit, reimbursement and consulting services for health care and not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of the AICPA and currently serves as an officer with the MSCPA Central Chapter and Mississippi chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. He received his Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy degrees from The University of Mississippi.

Peyton Parks, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Associate II. Parks provides tax services for a variety of individuals and business clients including, healthcare, real estate, and manufacturing and distribution clients. He is a member of the AICPA, MSCPA and Phoenix Club of Jackson. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree.

Baxter Howell, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Associate. Howell provides audit and accounting services to health care, governmental, manufacturing and construction and real estate clients. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned both his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Professional Accounting degree.