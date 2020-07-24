Boyd Gaming unveils mobile gaming app with nostalgic brand

By LISA MONTI

Boyd Gaming Corp. dusted off its vintage Las Vegas brand to help give its new Stardust Social Casino app an advantage in the crowded field of mobile gaming.

The company, which owns IP Casino in Biloxi and Sam’s Town Tunica among more than 20 others, unveiled the mobile gaming app this month. It offers some of the same slot titles that gamblers play on Boyd Gaming’s casino floors, and the selection will be updated regularly. But if you hit a virtual jackpot playing at home, don’t expect a real cash payout. “The games are identical. The difference is they don’t play them for money. It’s purely for entertainment purposes,” said David Strow, Boyd’s vice president of corporate communications.

Free slot play is limited but users can buy additional credits to extend their play. Members of Boyd Gaming’s B Connected loyalty program can earn points and tier credits for purchases of virtual credits within the app.

The casino company spent a couple of years developing the app and researching a theme. Strow said the popularity of the Stardust brand surprised even them. The casino resort, which operated for about 50 years, was home to the Le Lido de Paris burlesque show, the first Las Vegas stage of magicians Siegfried & Roy, and inspired the 1995 movie “Casino.”

“Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history,” said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming. “With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name.”

Strow said the mobile app is another way to connect with Boyd customers and to attract new ones. “When you leave our property and go home, you can continue to engage” by playing the virtual games, he said.

And since Stardust has wide, multigenerational appeal, the namesake app is “a huge advantage” in attracting players who have never visited a Boyd Gaming property, but are familiar with the historic brand.

“Stardust is a name that clearly resonates with gaming customers across all generations,” Smith said. “Given its considerable brand equity, we believe the Stardust name will give Boyd Gaming a unique advantage as we further expand our online and mobile gaming presence.”

The Stardust app is “another step forward in a broader strategy,” Strow said. “We are doing other things in mobile betting and gaming. There will be more to come.” He wouldn’t reveal any details about future plans.

FanDuel, which operates sports books at Boyd’s casinos also operates the mobile game. The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.