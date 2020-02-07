Bridges named Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society has announced the hiring of Christy Bridges. Beginning July 6, she will serve as Community Development Manager and staff partner for Real Men Wear Pink and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Mississippi.

Previously, she was the Development Officer for the New Summit School, Go Red for Women Director for the American Heart Association, Marketing and Development for the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi, Marketing Manager for The Clarion-Ledger and Finance Manager at MCI WorldCom.

She has a verified record of success with honors including Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 under 40 in 2017 and in 2019 she earned her place among the 50 Leading Business Women for the state. She earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for excellence in volunteerism, American Heart Association’s Heart and Torch Award for excellence in fundraising and volunteer recruitment for 2016, 2017, and 2018, American Heart Association National top 10 event segment rankings 4 years in a row, BSA Scouting Veteran Award for 10 years of service and Troop 85 Volunteer Excellence Award. She was elected by her peers into the BSA Order of the Arrow Honor Society.

Bridges is a longstanding pillar in her community, a few of her current roles include Florence MS Congressional Award Advisor, Methodist Children’s Home “Share The Light” decorations chair, Andrew Jackson Council Executive Board of Directors – Girls in Scouting Task Force, BSA Troop 85 Eagle Scout Committee Event Chair, BSA Troop 85G Scout Master, Crew 85 Adult Advisor and Girl Scouts Juliette Gordon Low Society Member. In the past she has also been involved on the Florence Fest Board of Directors, Madison County Chamber’s Inaugural Dragon Boat Regatta Board of Directors, United Way Pacesetter Campaign Co-Chair and Relay for Life Team Chair .

Bridges resides in Florence, MS with her husband of 20 years, Todd Bridges. She has a daughter, Meagan, and a son, Josh. She enjoys traveling with her family anywhere outdoors. In her free time, she enjoys leading and laughing her way through taking her Troop 85 girls on wild and crazy adventures.