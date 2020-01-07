Cobb recognized by Academy of Family Physicians

Dr. Tim Alford of Kosciusko (left), presents the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians’s Humanitarian Award to his father-in-law Dr. Alton Cobb. The award is given by fellow physicians in honor of a Mississippi physician with a lifetime of service in uplifting humanity, social justice and the health of all citizens, especially the underserved and those in greatest need. Cobb spent most of his 38-year career in public health, from the time he graduated from medical school in 1954 until his retirement in 1992. He did a stint in the U.S. Army from 1955-57 and served in the National Guard from 1958-1980, and retired in 2006. (Courtesy of Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians)
