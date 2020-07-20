Container plant in Batesville reopens line, adds 60 jobs

Crown Cork and Seal is reopening a manufacturing line at its Batesville facility to support an increase in demand. The project will create 60 jobs, hiring for which is underway, according to a release from the Mississippi Development Authority.
Crown is a supplier of beverage, food and aerosol packaging, metal closures and specialty packaging products. The company’s Batesville facility has the capacity to make 5 million cans and lids per day for the beverage industry.
The MDA is providing $100,000 for work-force training. Crown qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.
MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville said in the release: “MDA, along with our partners at the Panola Partnership, is proud to support Crown Cork and Seal as the company trains its next generation of employees to ensure its continued growth and success in North Mississippi.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info