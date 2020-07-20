Container plant in Batesville reopens line, adds 60 jobs

Crown Cork and Seal is reopening a manufacturing line at its Batesville facility to support an increase in demand. The project will create 60 jobs, hiring for which is underway, according to a release from the Mississippi Development Authority.

Crown is a supplier of beverage, food and aerosol packaging, metal closures and specialty packaging products. The company’s Batesville facility has the capacity to make 5 million cans and lids per day for the beverage industry.

The MDA is providing $100,000 for work-force training. Crown qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville said in the release: “MDA, along with our partners at the Panola Partnership, is proud to support Crown Cork and Seal as the company trains its next generation of employees to ensure its continued growth and success in North Mississippi.”