Donnie Caughman appointed to the Mississippi Community College Board

Donnie Caughman of Braxton has been appointed to the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB). His term began on July 1, 2020 and expires on June 30, 2026.

“Donnie has been a close friend for years. His strong commitment to improving Mississippi has never wavered,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With a solid background in education, and having served in economic development as well as local government, he will be a valued member of the Mississippi Community College Board. I am grateful for his willingness to serve.”

Donnie is currently serving as the Simpson County Development Foundation’s Director. The Foundation is the recruiting arm for economic development, community development, and retention of existing business in the county. He also served in various elected positions in municipal and county government, most recently as County Administrator of Madison County.

“Mr. Donnie Caughman brings a wealth of experience to the MCCB,” said Dr. Andrea Mayfield, Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board. “His background will serve the entire community college system well, and I look forward to working with him as we help the colleges train and educate Mississippians.”

Caughman is a graduate of Mendenhall High School and has a Bachelor of Science Degree and Master’s Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Secondary Education Administration.

He is married to the former Carolyn Sue Hendricks of Puckett. They have five children and twelve grandchildren.

“I am excited and proud to represent the district and State of Mississippi in continuing to making the community college system one of the best in the nation,” said Caughman.

The MCCB, composed of 10 board members from across the state, establishes standards and guidelines for the operation of the state’s 15 community colleges. The mission of the agency is to advance the community college system through coordination, support, leadership, and advocacy.