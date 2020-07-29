Electric co-ops get broadband grants

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced on Tuesday that 13 north Mississippi electric cooperatives have received $65 million in funding from the Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 grant program established in July by the Mississippi Legislature to increase expansion of high-speed Internet service to areas with little to no service.
The grant program will enable awardees to begin construction in some of Mississippi’s most isolated and disconnected areas. The cooperatives must match grants with private funds. The portion of each project funded by the grant program must be operational by Dec. 30.
These grants will enable the construction of 2,765 miles of fiber optic cable by the end of 2020 with an additional 1,980 miles of construction by the end of 2021.
The following electric power associations received grant funds: Alcorn County; Four County; Tombigbee; Natchez Trace; Northcentral; Tallahatchie Valley; Delta; East Mississippi; Prentiss County; Tippah; NorthEast, Monroe County, and Tishomingo County.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info