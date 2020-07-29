Electric co-ops get broadband grants

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced on Tuesday that 13 north Mississippi electric cooperatives have received $65 million in funding from the Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 grant program established in July by the Mississippi Legislature to increase expansion of high-speed Internet service to areas with little to no service.

The grant program will enable awardees to begin construction in some of Mississippi’s most isolated and disconnected areas. The cooperatives must match grants with private funds. The portion of each project funded by the grant program must be operational by Dec. 30.

These grants will enable the construction of 2,765 miles of fiber optic cable by the end of 2020 with an additional 1,980 miles of construction by the end of 2021.

The following electric power associations received grant funds: Alcorn County; Four County; Tombigbee; Natchez Trace; Northcentral; Tallahatchie Valley; Delta; East Mississippi; Prentiss County; Tippah; NorthEast, Monroe County, and Tishomingo County.