Elliott joins local nephrology and hypertension practice

John William Elliott, D.O., has joined Nephrology and Hypertension Associates, Ltd.
A Tupelo native, Elliott moved to Tallahassee, Fla., with his family in 1999 and graduated from high school there. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Mississippi State University in 2009 and a master’s degree in biology/medical sciences from Mississippi College in 2011. He received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg in May 2015 and completed an internal medicine residency with Brookwood Baptist Health System in Birmingham, Alabama, in June 2018. He recently completed a nephrology fellowship with the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
Elliott joins nephrologists Drs. J. Martin Lee Jr., Marcus Louis Britton, Morris R. Hamilton, Son Lam, Tzonko V. Milev, Chris D. Miller and Thomas D. Wooldridge, and nurse practitioners Christy Jaggers, Patti McKnight, Al Rayburn and Kathy Thomas. Nephrology and Hypertension Associates, Ltd., has offices in Tupelo and Oxford. For an appointment with Dr. Elliott, call (662) 844-4711 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).
Elliott is a member of the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation. He and his wife, Meredith Lee, live in Tupelo with their two sons—Bentley, 4, and Miller, 9 months.
