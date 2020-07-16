Farlow named CEO for Healthcare Providers Insurance Company

The Healthcare Providers Insurance Company (HPIC) Board of Directors recently announced that Rick Farlow has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Farlow‘s employment with HPIC began on July 6.

Mr. Farlow has more than 30 years of experience in the Healthcare Professional Liability Insurance arena. Prior to joining HPIC, Mr. Farlow served in a dual role for a large, national insurance carrier. As a Managing Director, he was responsible for client services, managing broker relationships and worked closely with a multi-disciplinary team of Claims, Clinical Risk Management, Performance Analytics and Underwriting.

In his role as Vice-President of Claims, he was responsible for oversight of the most technically complex and highest severity claims throughout the United States. Mr. Farlow brings extensive management of physician, hospital, and long-term care liability claims and vast experience working with large national accounts to HPIC.

A native Mississippian, Mr. Farlow holds a B.S. in Business Administration from William Carey University.

“We are excited to have Rick join our team,” said Chad Netterville, Chairman of HPIC. “His insurance experience and leadership skills have led to a proven track record in the medical liability insurance industry. We are excited to bring Rick back home to Mississippi. After a comprehensive search process, the Board and I are confident that Rick is the right person to lead HPIC successfully into the future.”