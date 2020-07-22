Four Baker Donelson attorneys earn top rankings in 2020 Chambers High Net WorthGuide

Leonard C. Martin, a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Jackson office, is one of four attorneys from Baker Donelson who earned top rankings as leading practitioners in the 2020 Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) guide, the fifth edition of the guide which covers the private wealth market.
Martin is recognized in the area of Private Wealth Law with a Band 1 ranking, the top tier of rankings in Chambers, making him one of the top four attorneys ranked in the state. Martin concentrates his practice in the areas of taxation, trusts and probate, planned giving and non-profit organizations. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and a Certified Financial Planner.
Three additional Baker Donelson attorneys were recognized in the 2020 Chambers High Net Worth guide in the area of Private Wealth Law with Band 1 rankings. They are Christopher J. Coats (Tennessee), John P. Edgar (Maryland) and Matthew A. Mace (Maryland).
Baker Donelson was also recognized in the publication’s Private Wealth Law practice group rankings in three states:Maryland (Band 1), Mississippi (Band 2) and Tennessee (Band 2)
