FRIDAY — Near-record 1,610 cases reported as virus claims 28 more Mississippians

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 49,663 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 1,610 newly identified cases on Friday.

It is eight day in the last 10 that cases have exceeded 1,000 and this week’s total of 7,025 is already the most cases in a week with two days remaining.

The verifiable single-day high for number of cases was 1,635 on July 21 as nine of the top 10 single days highs have come since July 10.

Hospitalizations continue on the rise with Friday’s number of 975 the highest single-day total, with 12 of the last 16 days breaking records.

There have been 1,463 total deaths reported (28 new).

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 4,261, followed by Desoto County with 2,746, Madison County with 1,978, Rankin County with 1,709, Harrison with 1,694 and Jones County with 1,495.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 84, Neshoba with 82, Hinds with 80, Leflore with 57, Jones with 54, Madison with 50, Forrest with 46, Monroe with 44 and Holmes with 44.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» July 20-26 — (INCOMPLETE) Total cases 7,025/ Avg. per day 1,405

» July 13-19 — Total cases 6,351/ Avg. per day 907.3

» July 6-12 — Total cases 5,387/ Avg. per day 769.6

» June 29 – July 5 — Total cases 5,000/ Avg. per day 714.2

» June 22-28 — Total cases 3,934/ Avg. per day 562**

» June 15-21 — Total cases 2,442/ Avg. per day 348.8 (estimated based on daily average)

» June 8-14 — Total cases 2,246/ Avg. per day 320.8

» June 1-7 — Total cases 1,551/ Avg. per day 258.5 (incomplete info)

» May 25-31 — Total cases 2,249/ Avg. per day 321.3

» May 18-24 — Total cases 1,956/ Avg. per day 279.4

» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7

» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)

DEATHS BY WEEK:

» July 20-26 — (Incomplete) Total deaths 109/ Avg. per day 21.8

» July 13-19 — Total deaths 108/ Avg. per day 15.4

» July 6-12 — Total deaths 138/ Avg. per day 19.7

» June 29 – July 5 — Total deaths 73/ Avg. per day 10.4

» June 22-28 — Total deaths 101/ Avg. per day 14.4

» June 15-21 — Total deaths 49/ Avg. per day 7 (incomplete info)

» June 8-14 — Total deaths 74/ Avg. per day 10.6

» June 1-7 — Total deaths 62/ Avg. per day 8.9 (incomplete info)

» May 25-31 — Total deaths 52/ Avg. per day 7.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

July 24: 1,610

July 23: 982

July 22: 1,547

July 21: 1,635

July 20: 1,251

July 19: 792

July 18: 1,017

July 17: 1,032

July 16: 1,230

July 15: 1,025

July 14: 862

July 13: 393

July 12: 868

July 11: 797

July 10: 1,031

July 9: 703

July 8: 674

July 7: 957

July 6: 357

July 5: 226

July 4: 990

July 3: 914

July 2: 870

July 1: 653

June 30: 680

June 29: 675

June 28: 361

June 27: 465

June 26: 550

June 25: 1,092

June 24: 526

June 23: 611

June 18-22 — 1,646

June 17: 489

June 16: 353

June 15: 283

June 14: 168

June 13: 257

June 11-12: 608

June 10: 374

June 9: 341

June 8: 498

June 7: 236

June 6: 265

June 5: No info

June 4: 238

June 3: 302

June 2: 259

June 1: 251

May 31: 272

May 30: 439

May 29: 418

May 28: 328

May 27: 313

May 26: 273

May 25: 206

May 24: 247

May 23: 381

May 22: 402

May 21: 255

May 20: 263

May 19: 272

May 18: 136

May 17: 173

May 16: 322

May 15: 318

May 14: 393

May 13: 182

May 12: 234

May 11: 173

May 10: 123

May 9: 288

May 8: 404

May 7: 262

May 6: 217

May 5: 330

May 4: 327

May 3: 109

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3

TOP 10 DAYS OF REPORTED CASES:

» July 21 — 1,635

» July 24 — 1,610

» July 22 — 1,547

» July 20 — 1,251

» July 16 — 1,230

» June 25 — 1,092

» July 17 — 1,032

» July 10 — 1,031

» July 15 — 1,025

» July 18 — 1,017