Gibson, Fuqua promoted at Great Southern Bank

Great Southern Bank has announced the promotions of Michael Gibson to Executive Vice President and Jamie Fuqua to Senior Vice President.

Gibson, a native of Laurel, MS, is a graduate of Jones Junior College where he earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Business. He also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In 1993, Gibson started his financial career at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Laurel, MS. Over the past 25 years, he served in the roles of Branch Management, Operations, Marketing, Compliance and Lending. Gibson is a Board Member and Executive Committee Member with the United Way of East Mississippi, Launch Committee Member for Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, Board Member for East Mississippi Business Development Foundation, Chairman of the Lauderdale County Distinguished Young Women Program, and a Member of the Mississippi School of Banking Board of Trustees.

Gibson and his wife, Danyell, have two daughters, Anna Jane and Mary Michael. They are members of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian where he serves as the Director of Music and Worship Ministries.

Fuqua, a native of Vidalia, is a graduate of Vidalia High School in Vidalia, LA. He earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi. Fuqua began his financial career in 2009 in Hattiesburg. Fuqua serves as an Advisory Board Member for Ability Works, Board Member for Fieldhouse for the Homeless, and Member of the Homebuilders Association, Civitan International, and ADP Young Professionals. He is also a graduate of Leadership Pinebelt.

Fuqua and his daughter Keely are partners of Venture Church where he leads in worship.

Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $300 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.