Graham named judge for 19th Chancery Court

Judge Billie J. Graham has been named as Chancery Court Judge of the 19th Chancery Court District of Mississippi. Having served in a variety of legal roles throughout her career, from solo practitioner to Justice Court Judge, Judge Graham has an extensive history of fighting for Mississippi children and families.

Graham has an extensive history of practice in the Chancery Court, making her uniquely qualified to continue serving the people of Mississippi in this new role. Currently serving in her third term as Justice Court Judge for Jones County, which she has held since 2012, Graham has simultaneously served as guardian ad litem in custody disputes and handled probate cases, guardianships, and conservatorships, beginning in 2013.

Prior to that, she served as a solo practitioner with a primary focus on divorce, child custody and support, contempt, and modification cases from 1998 to 2013. Graham also served as a public defender and guardian ad litem in Youth Court in Jones County from 1998 to 2011.

Graham has been a member of several professional and legal organizations over the years, including having served as President of the Family Law Section in the Mississippi State Bar and President of the Jones County Bar Association. She has also been listed in the Family Law Section of Best Lawyers in America as well as Mid-South Super Lawyers.

Graham is a graduate of the Mississippi University for Women with two Bachelor’s, as well as a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.