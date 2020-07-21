Haddox Reid announces promotions

Domina Kaler, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager. As a member of the assurance staff with over seven years of experience in public accounting, she performs various types of audit and compliance engagements for nonpublic and nonprofit entities as well as specializing in employee benefit plan audits. She is a member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and has previously served on the Board of the Central Chapter, where she served as treasurer. She is also a member of the Mississippi Young CPA Network, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Madison County Young Professionals, and is the past President of the Accounting & Finance Women’s Association. Domina is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Master and Bachelor of Accountancy. Domina has previously served as treasurer and board member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jackson, Mississippi, which she attends. She also volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army and the Young CPA Network’s Day of Giving.

Tyler Madden, CPA, has been promoted to Manager. As a member of the assurance staff, he performs various audit and review engagements for the firm. Particular industries of focus include oil and gas, retail, nonprofits, and other agencies. He also assists the firm with certain filings during the spring tax season. Tyler is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor and Master of Accountancy. Tyler attends Pinelake Church. He also volunteers for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army.

Steven Eilders, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Accountant. As a member of the assurance staff, he performs various audit and review engagements. Particular industries of focus include oil and gas, financial institutions, government municipalities, and other governmental agencies. Steven also assists the firm in preparing state and federal tax returns during the spring tax season. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants. Steven is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy as well as a Master of Professional Accountancy. He is a member of Madison United Methodist Church. Steven participates in 5Ks, half-marathons, and marathons to raise money for different charities such as the Good Samaritan Center.