Hattiesburg Clinic participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Hattiesburg Clinic has announced the clinic’s participation in the COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy) study, a clinical research trial that will investigate a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The purpose of the Moderna-sponsored study is to test how safe and effective the study vaccine is at preventing illness after someone is exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 4 million cases and 140,000 deaths in the US and more than 655,000 deaths worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MediSync Clinical Research will be recruiting Hattiesburg Clinic patients from across south Mississippi to enroll in this trial.

Rambod A. Rouhbakhsh, MD, principal investigator for MediSync Clinical Research, noted, “Less than one hundred sites have been selected to participate in this trial. It is a privilege to work alongside Moderna in this potentially life-saving study. Right here, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, we are working to help find a vaccine that could put an end to this world-wide pandemic.”

Tommy Thornton, Hattiesburg Clinic executive director, said the clinic continues to implement various strategies to try and keep not only our communities – but our world – safe.

“Hattiesburg Clinic has worked at all ends of the spectrum to lead COVID-19 efforts,” Thornton said. “We are doing what we can to diagnose and treat patients. In order to stop this disease, we ultimately need to prevent it. We now have an opportunity to be at the forefront of prevention.”

To inquire about the enrollment process for the Cove Study, please visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com/medisync-study-opportunities/ or call (601) 544-1866.