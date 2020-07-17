Hattiesburg Clinic selects new CEO

Hattiesburg Clinic has announced Bryan N. Batson, MD, as the new chief executive officer (CEO).
Batson, a Hattiesburg Clinic internal medicine physician for 17 years, has served on the Hattiesburg Clinic board of directors for the past 12 years, and he currently serves as the clinic’s chief medical informatics officer. Under his direction, the clinic’s Epic electronic medical record installation is considered in the top 5% of Epic’s clients worldwide.
“Dr. Batson is uniquely qualified to assume the position of chief executive officer of Hattiesburg Clinic,” John M. Fitzpatrick, MD, president of the Hattiesburg Clinic board of directors, said. “His management style will involve obtaining input from clinic physicians regarding significant strategic and operational recommendations which will be submitted to the Hattiesburg Clinic board of directors.”
Batson follows Tommy G. Thornton, FACMPE, as the Hattiesburg Clinic chief executive officer. Thornton has served at Hattiesburg Clinic for the last 50 years.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Hattiesburg Clinic, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished over the years,” Thornton said. “The board of directors and I are confident that Dr. Batson will continue the success of the organization.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info