Hattiesburg Clinic selects new CEO

Hattiesburg Clinic has announced Bryan N. Batson, MD, as the new chief executive officer (CEO).

Batson, a Hattiesburg Clinic internal medicine physician for 17 years, has served on the Hattiesburg Clinic board of directors for the past 12 years, and he currently serves as the clinic’s chief medical informatics officer. Under his direction, the clinic’s Epic electronic medical record installation is considered in the top 5% of Epic’s clients worldwide.

“Dr. Batson is uniquely qualified to assume the position of chief executive officer of Hattiesburg Clinic,” John M. Fitzpatrick, MD, president of the Hattiesburg Clinic board of directors, said. “His management style will involve obtaining input from clinic physicians regarding significant strategic and operational recommendations which will be submitted to the Hattiesburg Clinic board of directors.”

Batson follows Tommy G. Thornton, FACMPE, as the Hattiesburg Clinic chief executive officer. Thornton has served at Hattiesburg Clinic for the last 50 years.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Hattiesburg Clinic, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished over the years,” Thornton said. “The board of directors and I are confident that Dr. Batson will continue the success of the organization.”