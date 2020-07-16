HOPE named winner of inaugural Beacon Award

The Lipman Family Prize has announced Hope Enterprise Corporation (HOPE) as one of two winners of the Beacon Award. Managed by The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the Lipman Family Prize recognizes change-makers who “bring innovative ideas to new places and problems around the world” and “celebrates leadership and innovation in the social sector with an emphasis on impact and [the] transferability of practices.”
Previous Lipman Prize honorees were eligible for the Beacon Award. HOPE and fellow awardee CareMessage will receive $250,000 in unrestricted funds. A 2016 Lipman honoree, key factors in HOPE’s selection were its effectiveness in delivering financial services to disenfranchised communities, and influencing policies and practices that increase economic mobility in one of the most impoverished regions in the United States.
“Our past honorees have already proven to be game-changing leaders in innovation and impact so who better for the Prize to support to maximize expansion both within the organization and throughout the social sector?” says Barry Lipman, founder of the Barry & Marie Lipman Family Prize. Wharton Dean Dr. Erika James noted, “We are excited to see the growth that Hope Enterprise and CareMessage can achieve with this additional funding.”
“For centuries, Black, rural, poor people across the Deep South have lacked equitable access to the resources needed to support their families and their communities” said Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope Enterprise / Hope Credit Union (HOPE). “Not only will the Beacon Award enable us to help more people climb the economic ladder, but it will shine a bright light on what is possible when opportunity is made available to people regardless of their race, place or gender.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info